Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $152.28 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,066 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 2.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.68% of Clean Harbors worth $152,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,511 shares of company stock worth $6,008,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.93. 23,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,096. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

