Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $20,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Ross Stores by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. The company had a trading volume of 215,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

