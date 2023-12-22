Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 155,926 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

