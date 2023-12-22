Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.77. 103,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

