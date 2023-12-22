Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.03 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.49% of Comfort Systems USA worth $30,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.