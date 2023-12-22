Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.72 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 182,576 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of Ryanair worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.