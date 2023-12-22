Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $32.93 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.38% of Burlington Stores worth $32,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.11.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.37. 112,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,239. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

