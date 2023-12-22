Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $41.80 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,264 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $41,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.44. 149,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,478. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

