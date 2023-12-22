Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,136 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.03% of AZEK worth $45,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 3,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 885,175 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 86,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,188. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,390. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

