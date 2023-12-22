Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $96.70 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,361 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Hess worth $96,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.93. The company had a trading volume of 163,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,436. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

