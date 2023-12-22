Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.20% of Equifax worth $44,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Equifax Trading Up 0.0 %

Equifax stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.32. The stock had a trading volume of 103,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,329. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

