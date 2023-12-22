Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $20.11 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,443. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.50.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.