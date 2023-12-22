Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $21.53 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,528,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.48% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.44. 68,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.80 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.80.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.