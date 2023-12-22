Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $32.61 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,612,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.54% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

