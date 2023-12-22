Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,381 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $57,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

