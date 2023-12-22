Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of AON worth $74,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.25. The company had a trading volume of 283,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.12 and a 200 day moving average of $327.24. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

