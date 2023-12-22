Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 637,465 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 150.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,465 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Blackstone worth $113,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 842,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

