Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 145,450 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.10.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $13.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,179,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

