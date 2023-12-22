Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,590 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Performance Food Group worth $32,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 72,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.