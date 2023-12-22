Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 10,216 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $40,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $24.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,637.02. 12,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,902. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,605.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,532.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.