Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 128,938 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,938 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises 1.6% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Builders FirstSource worth $113,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,648. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

