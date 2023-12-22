Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 13,825 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Gartner comprises about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Gartner worth $81,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IT stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $446.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

