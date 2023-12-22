Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 143,011 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,011 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up 2.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 2.52% of Eagle Materials worth $148,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,404. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $177.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

