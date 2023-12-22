Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 18,158 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.20% of TransUnion worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 135,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,039. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.