Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 232,335 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232,335 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Vulcan Materials worth $63,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,148. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.81.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

