Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 24,707 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.57% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $29,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 12,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. 60,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,598. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

