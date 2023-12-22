Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 35,611 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.48% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $30,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

