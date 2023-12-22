Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 38,603 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,603 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.52% of BellRing Brands worth $28,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. 67,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,071. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

