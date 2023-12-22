Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 407,250 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,250 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Coty worth $29,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Trading Down 0.2 %

COTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 466,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.93. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $210,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Company Profile



Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

