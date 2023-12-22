Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 46,740 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Ferguson worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,767,000.

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

