Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 54,849 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,849 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.42% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 70,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

