Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 71,558 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,558 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Axon Enterprise worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,281,000 after buying an additional 576,420 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $260.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,642 shares of company stock worth $16,887,255. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

