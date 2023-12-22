Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 85,415 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,415 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.30% of Qorvo worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 132,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.