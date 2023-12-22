Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $63,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.81. 60,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,935. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

