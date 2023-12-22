Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,514 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Twilio worth $20,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 139.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 143,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $6,917,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $471,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TWLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. 233,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

