Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,794 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $76,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $209,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 210,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,541. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.