Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.06

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 347266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Arvinas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

