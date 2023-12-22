ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,560,693.14 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 223,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,560,693.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,813,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,110 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,370 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $250,624.70.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,546 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $382,181.22.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,340 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,085.80.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,965 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $732,876.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $812,018.88.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $90,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

