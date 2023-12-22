ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
AACG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Read More
