ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.