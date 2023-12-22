Ativo Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. ING Groep makes up 1.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ING Groep by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $42,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 782,300.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.97 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

