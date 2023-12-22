Ativo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories makes up 7.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $73.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

