Ativo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 1.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,342,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $30.66 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

