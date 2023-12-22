Ativo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for about 4.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Trading Up 5.8 %

Vipshop stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.