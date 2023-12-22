Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises 5.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.41 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

