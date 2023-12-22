Ativo Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Yum China comprises about 4.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.