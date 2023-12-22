AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Reduced by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

T stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

