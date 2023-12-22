AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

