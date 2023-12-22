Auour Investments LLC Acquires 2,537 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

