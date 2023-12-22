Auour Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Auour Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 117,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.