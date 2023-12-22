Auour Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 313,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

